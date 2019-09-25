Play

Green (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper reports.

Green exited Week 3's loss to the Texans early due to a reportedly minor groin injury, but he's not yet ready to resume practicing. With Hunter Henry (knee) sidelined Green has stepped up as Los Angeles' interim starting tight end. Sean Culkin and Lance Kendricks would see increased snaps if Green were forced to miss any time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories