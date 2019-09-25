Chargers' Virgil Green: Not practicing Wednesday
Green (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper reports.
Green exited Week 3's loss to the Texans early due to a reportedly minor groin injury, but he's not yet ready to resume practicing. With Hunter Henry (knee) sidelined Green has stepped up as Los Angeles' interim starting tight end. Sean Culkin and Lance Kendricks would see increased snaps if Green were forced to miss any time.
