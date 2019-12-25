Play

Green caught his only target, a four-yard gain, during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Oakland.

Green's catch didn't come until the Chargers' final drive. The veteran tight end still hasn't caught multiple passes in a game since Week 16 of the 2018 season. It's been a disappointing season for Green and the Chargers and the Nevada product seems unlikely to put together a game worth looking forward to Sunday against the Chiefs. Green had an eight-yard reception against Kansas City in Week 11's 24-17 loss.

