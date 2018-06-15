With Hunter Henry (knee) out for the season, Green has an opportunity to earn a significant role in the passing game, Jack Wang of The Orange County Register reports.

The Chargers signed Green as a replacement for Antonio Gates, prioritizing blocking over receiving ability for the No. 2 tight end role. The former Bronco is now the favorite for the starting job, though many of the targets that would've gone to Henry figure to be redirected to wide receivers and running backs. Green only had 71 receptions and four touchdowns in 100 games for Denver, but he does own solid career marks for pass-catching efficiency -- 68.9 percent catch rate, 11.4 yards per catch and 7.8 yards per target. The Chargers may end up re-signing Gates, but the soon-to-be 38-year-old likely would be limited to a part-time role in obvious passing situations. The depth chart behind Green consists solely of young, undrafted players.