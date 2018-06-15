Chargers' Virgil Green: Poised for key role
With Hunter Henry (knee) out for the season, Green has an opportunity to earn a significant role in the passing game, Jack Wang of The Orange County Register reports.
The Chargers signed Green as a replacement for Antonio Gates, prioritizing blocking over receiving ability for the No. 2 tight end role. The former Bronco is now the favorite for the starting job, though many of the targets that would've gone to Henry figure to be redirected to wide receivers and running backs. Green only had 71 receptions and four touchdowns in 100 games for Denver, but he does own solid career marks for pass-catching efficiency -- 68.9 percent catch rate, 11.4 yards per catch and 7.8 yards per target. The Chargers may end up re-signing Gates, but the soon-to-be 38-year-old likely would be limited to a part-time role in obvious passing situations. The depth chart behind Green consists solely of young, undrafted players.
More News
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Inks three-year deal with Chargers•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Scores once in 2017•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Not listed on injury report•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Questionable to return to Thursday's game•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Picks up 36 yards•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Snags two catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...