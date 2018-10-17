Chargers' Virgil Green: Practices in limited fashion
Green (ribs) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Green initially injured his ribs against Oakland in Week 5, but was able to finish the game. The Nevada product was also able to play last week against the Browns, getting 48 snaps on offense. That, coupled with Green's limited practice Wednesday, bodes well for his Week 7 availability.
More News
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Catches first touchdown as member of Chargers•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Catches two passes in win•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Hardly utilized Sunday•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Nearly sets career high in receiving yards•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Muted performance in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...