Chargers' Virgil Green: Questionable to return
Green is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a ribs injury.
Green exited Sunday's game during the second quarter. If the second-string tight end is unable to return to the field, expect an update on his health after the conclusion of the Week 5 contest.
More News
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Catches two passes in win•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Hardly utilized Sunday•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Nearly sets career high in receiving yards•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Muted performance in loss•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Expected top tight end in Week 1•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Quiet in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.