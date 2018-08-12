Chargers' Virgil Green: Quiet in preseason opener
Green started at tight end during Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals but he was unable to secure the only pass thrown his way.
Green only saw one look Saturday and was unable to secure a hard pass from backup quarterback Cardale Jones on a simple out route. Depth tight ends Braeden Bowman and Sean Culkin also got a few chances in the passing game, but Culkin was the only one to catch a pass and he brought down two of them for 24 yards. Green doesn't seem to be in any danger of losing his No. 1 spot on the depth chart, though, and it's difficult to take too much away from a game in which starting quarterback Philip Rivers didn't play.
