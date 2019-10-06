Play

Green (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.

Green will return after a one-game absence, and he'll slot in as the starting tight end. His offensive upside -- three targets in three games -- has been disappointing despite Hunter Henry's (knee) absence, and Lance Kendricks -- who was targeted three times in Week 4 -- could cut into his chances.

