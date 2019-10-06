Chargers' Virgil Green: Ready for action
Green (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Green will return after a one-game absence, and he'll slot in as the starting tight end. His offensive upside -- three targets in three games -- has been disappointing despite Hunter Henry's (knee) absence, and Lance Kendricks -- who was targeted three times in Week 4 -- could cut into his chances.
More News
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Listed as questionable•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Participating in practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Can't play Week 4•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Sits during practice•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Not practicing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...