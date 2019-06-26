Green is excited to have Hunter Henry (knee) back in the fold for 2019, Hayley Elwood of the Chargers' official site reports.

After missing the vast majority of the 2018 season to a torn ACL, Henry has re-established himself as the No. 1 tight end this offseason, pushing Green back to a No. 2 role. However, Green is a nice blocking complement to the receiving-oriented Henry, so there should still be plenty of playing time for both of them in 2019. With Antonio Gates no longer in the fold -- and only likely to be brought back if the injury bug were to bite Henry or Green -- the only remote competition Green legitimately has for snaps will come from another blocking specialist in Sean Culkin.