Green (quad) is active for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Bengals.
Green held a questionable tag throughout the week due to a quad injury. After logging three consecutive full practices, he'll be ready to serve as the team's second tight end Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Questionable for season opener•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Lowest offensive snaps since '15•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Picks up four yards in win•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: First catch since Week 11•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Hauls in lone target•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Snags lone target•