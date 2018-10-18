Chargers' Virgil Green: Remains limited Thursday
Green (ribs) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
Though Green's practice reps were restricted for the second straight day, the Chargers haven't indicated that Green's status is in peril for Sunday's tilt with the Titans in London. That said, a full practice Friday would likely alleviate any concern the Chargers may have about Green's health. The 30-year-old has handled the highest offensive snap share among the Chargers' tight ends this season, but he mainly acts a blocker while Antonio Gates functions as the top pass-catching option at the position.
