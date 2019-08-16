Chargers' Virgil Green: Set to practice Friday
Green (leg) will be a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The specifics of what Green will be doing in practice Friday are still unknown, but it's a sign that the tight end is trending in the right direction after suffering a leg injury earlier in the week. Green's status for Saturday's preseason game against the Saints will likely be dependent on his participation over the next two days.
