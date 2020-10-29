site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-virgil-green-shifts-to-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Virgil Green: Shifts to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 29, 2020
at
6:30 pm ET 1 min read
The
Chargers placed Green (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday.
Green will now officially have to miss at least three games while working to recover from his ankle injury. While the veteran is absent, Stephen Anderson and Donald Parham could see slight bumps in usage behind top tight end Hunter Henry.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/15/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read