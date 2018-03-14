Green signed a three-year contract with the Chargers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite being listed as the nominal starting tight end for the Broncos over the past two seasons, Green amassed just 36 catches and 428 receiving yards over that span, acting essentially as a blocking H-back rather than any sort of receiving threat. Still, Green figures to be an immediate upgrade over Jeff Cumberland, who the Chargers used in a similar role last season to little success. With the future of 37-year-old Antonio Gates still unclear, there's an opportunity for the long-time Broncos tight end to carve out a niche as the No. 2 option behind Hunter Henry, but only if the future Hall of Famer decides not to return for his 16th season with the Chargers.