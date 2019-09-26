Play

Green (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The groin injury Green picked up in the Week 3 loss to the Texans was believed to be minor, but his back-to-back absences from practice this week suggest that may not be the case. Green will have one more chance to prove his health during Friday's practice before the Chargers provide a final update on his status for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.

