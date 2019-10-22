Play

Green caught his only target for nine yards in the 23-20 loss Sunday to the Titans.

Hunter Henry's return from a multi-game absence has essentially relegated Green to a depth option, as the veteran saw a season low in snaps (12) in a game that was relatively close throughout. With just five catches and 42 yards through six games, it's hard to recommend Green as a legitimate fantasy asset in any sort of capacity.

