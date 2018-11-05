Chargers' Virgil Green: Snares two passes
Green caught two of his three targets for 28 yards in the 25-17 win over the Seahawks.
Sunday was actually one of Green's better games, as the veteran tight end had been held without a catch in each of the previous two games. Both Green and Antonio Gates have rarely been factors despite the Chargers high-scoring offense and remain low-end fantasy options even in deep leagues.
More News
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Fails to get a catch•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Clear of injury designation•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Catches first touchdown as member of Chargers•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Questionable to return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...