Green caught both of his targets for 12 yards in the loss Saturday to the Ravens.

Believe it or not, the 12 receiving yards is actually Green's best figure since Week 11 as the veteran tight end has been used almost entirely as a blocking option in his first season with the Chargers. Somewhat miraculously, Green needs just 17 more receiving yards to set a career high, but that doesn't mean much for fantasy owners who expected more production from him in 2018.