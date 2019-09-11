Green is expected to be the Chargers' starting tight end with Hunter Henry (knee) set to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

While there's always a chance the Chargers try bringing Antonio Gates back for a 17th season, the team's preparing for Week 2's game versus the Lions with Green as their No. 1 tight end. Green split time with Gates when Henry was injured in 2018, but he didn't show any fantasy viability with just 19 receptions for 210 yards and a score over 16 games. While he's worth a look in deep leagues, the 31-year-old has never scored more than one touchdown in a season so the upside is low.