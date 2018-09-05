Chargers' Virgil Green: Still expected to see majority of snaps initially
Despite the re-signing of Antonio Gates, Green is still expected to be the starter to begin the season, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.
Head coach Anthony Lynn was reserved when discussing Gates' place in the Chargers offense saying, "I don't think you can just throw a guy in the game - I don't even know if he's going to play. I've got to see what type of shape he is in and go from there. Definitely, he would be on a pitch count." Green figures to see the majority of the snaps at least initially, if only because of his well-regarded prowess as a blocker, but the possibility that both could split snaps as the season progresses makes either player less than palpable fantasy options.
More News
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Quiet in preseason opener•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Getting acclimated with Rivers•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Poised for key role•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Inks three-year deal with Chargers•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Scores once in 2017•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Not listed on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...