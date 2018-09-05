Despite the re-signing of Antonio Gates, Green is still expected to be the starter to begin the season, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.

Head coach Anthony Lynn was reserved when discussing Gates' place in the Chargers offense saying, "I don't think you can just throw a guy in the game - I don't even know if he's going to play. I've got to see what type of shape he is in and go from there. Definitely, he would be on a pitch count." Green figures to see the majority of the snaps at least initially, if only because of his well-regarded prowess as a blocker, but the possibility that both could split snaps as the season progresses makes either player less than palpable fantasy options.