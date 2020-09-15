Green (quad) caught one of two targets for 10 yards during Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Green was deemed questionable all week with a quad injury, but managed to be active and actually play 24 snaps. Primarily a blocking specialist throughout his career, Green saw just nine total catches last season, his lowest number of receptions since 2014. It appears as if that role won't change much in this campaign either, even with the extra reliance on starting tight end Hunter Henry (eight targets) in the come-from-behind win.