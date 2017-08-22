Chargers' Whitney Richardson: Latches on with Chargers

The Chargers signed Richardson to a contract Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Richardson, an undrafted free agent out of Lane College, will assume the training-camp roster spot of fellow defensive end Christopher Landrum (shoulder), who was waived/injured in a corresponding move. Though he'll get an opportunity to stake his claim to a reserve role along the defensive line, Richardson is more realistically competing for a spot on the Chargers' practice squad in the final few weeks of training camp.