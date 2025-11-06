Dissly (illness) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Dissly was a healthy scratch for Week 8 and then sat out Week 9 due to an illness, but he's now fully recovered. There's no guarantee that Dissly will be active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, however, even at full health. Tucker Fisk and Tyler Conklin have operated as Los Angeles' top reserve tight ends following the emergence of Oronde Gadsden.