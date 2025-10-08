Dissly (knee) isn't listed on the Chargers' Week 6 injury report.

Dissly is thus set to return for Sunday's game at Miami, after missing each of the past three contests. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden took advantage initially, but he saw just one target in the Week 5 loss to Washington despite handling season-high 61 percent route share. That number likely will drop with Dissly back in the lineup, although it's also possible Dissly mostly takes the snaps that went to Tyler Conkin and Tucker Fisk in recent weeks. Either way, it'll be some form of rotation, with long odds for any one TE to draw more than a handful of targets.