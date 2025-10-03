Dissly (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Dissly will carry a designation into the weekend after he was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday while managing the knee issue. Before missing the Chargers' last two games, Dissly had served as the team's top tight end through the first two weeks of the season, but he drew just two targets between those contests.