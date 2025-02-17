Dissly secured 50 of 64 targets for a career-high 481 yards and two touchdowns across 15 regular-season appearances with Los Angeles in 2024. He caught two of five targets for 16 yards during the team's wild-card round loss to the Texans.

Dissly emerged as a consistent target for quarterback Justin Herbert in his inaugural season with the Chargers, setting new career-high marks across the board as a receiver. That said, the veteran tight end remained a fringe fantasy option in formats that start just one tight end, as he exceeded 50 yards in a game just twice during the 2024 season. Dissly remains under contract with Los Angeles for the next two years, though the team will have a potential 'out' to evaluate after the 2025 campaign.