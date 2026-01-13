Dissly did not record a target in the 16-3 wild-card loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Dissly played 60 offensive snaps through the first two weeks of the 2025 campaign, but after a knee injury kept him out Weeks 3-5, the veteran was largely phased out of the gameplan (98 offensive snaps total Weeks 6-17), even becoming a healthy inactive near the end of October. As a result, Dissly, who would save the team $3 million in cap space if released by June, will likely be a cap casualty this offseason as the Chargers look to retool their TE depth behind emerging fifth-round rookie Oronde Gadsden.