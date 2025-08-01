Dissly brought in both targets for 14 yards and a touchdown during the Chargers' 34-7 preseason win over the Lions in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

The veteran tight end capped off the Chargers' first drive with a nifty five-yard touchdown grab on a perfect touch pass from Trey Lance. Dissly broke out in 2024 with a career-best 50-481-2 receiving line over 15 regular-season games, and he's slated to open the campaign with at least a share of the top tight end job again despite the additions of Tyler Conklin and Oronde Gadsden via free agency and the draft, respectively.