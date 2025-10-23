Dissly (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Dissly played just three offensive snaps during the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Vikings. His role in the offense has waned with the emergence of rookie fifth-rounder Oronde Gadsden, and Dissly will observe Thursday's game in street clothes. With Dissly inactive, the Chargers will roll with three tight ends on the active roster in Gadsden, Tucker Fisk and Tyler Conklin for Week 8.