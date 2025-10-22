Dissly failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.

Dissly was unable to make an impact in Sunday's high scoring affair against the Colts, as the veteran tight end played just three of the Chargers' 76 offensive snaps. The 29-year-old has taken a clear backseat to fellow tight end Oronde Gadsden, who finished the game with seven catches for a team-leading 164 yards and a touchdown. Dissly should be ignored for fantasy purposes based on his limited usage in the Chargers' passing attack. Next up for Los Angeles is a Week 8 matchup against the Vikings.