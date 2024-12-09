Dissly (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Dissly got hurt on a 15-yard catch on the final play of the first half and didn't rejoin his teammates on the field to begin the second half. He caught both of his targets for 19 yards prior to the injury. More opportunities will be available for Tucker Fisk and Stone Smartt if Dissly's unable to return.
