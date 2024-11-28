Dissly (groin) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
After being deemed a non-participant Wednesday, Dissly's limited listing one day later has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the tight end is able to work fully to close the week, and in turn if he heads into the weekend with a Week 13 injury designation.
More News
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Corrals four targets in loss•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Scores touchdown in win•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Leads team in targets, receptions•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Targeted three times in win•