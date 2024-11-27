Dissly (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
It's a new injury for the lumbering tight end after he caught all four of his targets for 47 yards in this past Monday night's loss to the Ravens. With Hayden Hurst (hip) on injured reserve and Dissly potentially banged up, the Chargers' healthy tight ends are Stone Smartt and Tucker Fisk.
More News
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Corrals four targets in loss•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Scores touchdown in win•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Leads team in targets, receptions•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Targeted three times in win•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Good to go against Browns•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Back at practice•