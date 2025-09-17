Chargers' Will Dissly: Misses practice with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dissly (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
He played 40 percent of snaps on offense in Monday's 20-9 win over the Raiders ,catching his lone target for a gain of seven yards. Tyler Conklin would be in line for more snaps and routes if Dissly were to miss Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.
More News
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Secures lone target in win•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Outproduced by Conklin•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Finds end zone in preseason opener•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Enjoys career year with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Scores touchdown in Week 18•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Logs two receptions•