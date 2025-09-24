Dissly (knee) is not present at the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Dissly couldn't gain clearance to suit up Week 3, and he hasn't practiced in any capacity since emerging from the Chargers' win over the Raiders on Monday night in Week 2 with a knee injury. While Dissly was sidelined Week 3, rookie fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden made his debut and impressed with five catches for 46 yards on seven targets. If Dissly is again unable to suit up Sunday versus the Giants, Gadsden will continue to benefit from increased opportunities.