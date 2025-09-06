Dissly secured his only target for 18 yards during Los Angeles' 27-21 win over the Chiefs on Friday.

Dissly played more offensive snaps (37) than Conklin (28), but he was outproduced in the receiving game. Dissly's lone target, which he turned into an 18-yard reception, came in the fourth quarter, while Conklin managed 50 yards on two targets, both of which he secured. Dissly and Conklin will again split reps at tight end in Week 2 on the road against Las Vegas on Monday night, but the Chargers' passing attack appears intent on funneling through starting wideouts Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston.