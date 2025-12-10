Dissly notched a one-yard reception on his lone target while playing 27 of the Chargers' 74 snaps on offense in Monday's 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles.

Dissly didn't suit up in any of the Chargers' previous five games -- once due to an illness, the other four times in coach's decisions -- but he returned to the mix Monday and served as the top backup option to starting tight end Oronde Gadsden. Los Angeles opened up the small role for Dissly by placing Tucker Fisk (ankle) on injured reserve and by making Tyler Conklin a healthy inactive for the Week 14 contest.