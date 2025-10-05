Chargers' Will Dissly: Remains sidelined Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dissly (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Commanders.
Dissly went into the weekend with a questionable tag after partaking in every practice of Week 5 prep, including as a full participant Friday. Nevertheless, the veteran will miss a third consecutive game, leaving rookie Oronde Gadsden and veteran Tyler Conklin as Justin Herbert's two top options at tight end against Washington.
