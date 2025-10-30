Dissly (illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The veteran tight end was cleared to return to practice in a limited capacity after missing Wednesday's session due to an illness. Dissly is trending toward being available for Sunday's game against the Titans, though he was a healthy scratch for Week 8 as the Chargers went with three active tight ends in Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Fisk and Tyler Conklin.