Dissly (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Giants.

Dissly hasn't been able to practice since the start of Week 3 prep due to a knee injury and now will miss a second consecutive contest as a result. His absence will allow the trio of Oronde Gadsden, Tyler Conklin and Tucker Fisk to handle TE duties for the Chargers this weekend, but Gadsden, a rookie fifth-round pick, is the one to note for fantasy purposes after hauling in five of seven targets for 46 yards during a Week 3 win against the Broncos.