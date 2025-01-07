Dissly took the field for 43 of the Chargers' 75 snaps on offense and recorded five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Raiders.

Dissly found the end zone for the second time during the regular season and finished with 50 catches for 481 yards on 64 targets -- all career highs -- over his 15 games with the Chargers. He was one of four tight ends the Chargers kept active in Week 18, but Dissly's 57 percent snap share handily outpaced Tucker Fisk (35 percent), Stone Smartt (19 percent) and Hayden Hurst (eight percent). Expect Dissly to remain the Chargers' clear top tight end as the team kicks off postseason play Saturday in Houston.