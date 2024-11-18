Dissly caught four of his six targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in the 27-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

It's officially time to take notice. Sunday marked the fifth time in the past six weeks Dissly has tallied six or more targets, and during that stretch he's led the team in targets on three separate occasions. The extra attention hasn't helped the seventh-year veteran tally a ton of additional production, but by pushing out Hayden Hurst as the team's pass-catching tight end, Dissly is playing enough consistently to warrant fantasy attention. A month-long stretch against porous defenses versus the pass, starting first with the Ravens in Week 12, also adds value to his burgeoning fantasy profile.