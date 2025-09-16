Dissly caught his only target for seven yards in the 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday.

For a second consecutive week, Dissly played fewer snaps (23) than Tyler Conklin (29), but neither tight end was asked to do much more than block with the game relatively in hand throughout. So long as the trio of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen continue to remain healthy, the Chargers simply don't need to do anything more than check down to either tight end.