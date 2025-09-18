default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dissly (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Dissly has now missed back-to-back practices due to a knee injury and appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos. If Dissly isn't able to suit up Week 3, Tyler Conklin will be positioned to handle a larger workload at tight end.

More News