Dissly (shoulder) did not participate in practice Tuesday.

Dissly was also tagged as DNP on Monday, though that was a walkthrough session. The tight end hurt his shoulder Week 14 against Kansas City and missed this past Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers. If he's out again Thursday, which is a likely scenario, Stone Smartt would likely be in line for another start, though Los Angeles could also be getting back Hayden Hurt (hip) this week. Hurst remains on IR, but he was designated to return Monday and logged a full practice Tuesday.