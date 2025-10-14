Dissly finished Sunday's 29-27 win over the Dolphins with two catches on as many targets for 18 yards.

Dissly was cleared to return Sunday from a three-game absence due to a knee injury. He ended up playing 26 snaps on offense, which was behind rookie fifth-rounder Oronde Gadsden (48) and Tucker Fisk (27), but ahead of veteran Tyler Conklin (three). Given the disparity in snap count between Dissly and Gadsden, it appears that the latter has seemingly taken over as the Chargers' No. 1 option at tight end. Up next for Dissly and the Chargers is a Week 7 home clash against a Colts team whose defense yielded eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown to tight end Trey McBride in a Week 6 win over the Cardinals.