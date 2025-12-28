Dissly caught both of his targets for 19 yards during the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Dissly wasn't too far behind fellow tight end Oronde Gadsden (3-32-1 on six targets) despite the former playing just seven of 63 offensive snaps (11.1 percent) during Saturday's loss, which clinched the AFC West division for the Broncos. Dissly's role against Denver in Week 18 could be expanded if the Chargers opt to sit their starters.