Chargers' Will Dissly: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dissly did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.
Dissly will have two more opportunities to recover enough to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. He was a healthy scratch for Week 8 against the Vikings, so there's no guarantee that he would be active for Week 9 even if he recovered enough to avoid an injury designation. Dissly appears to have been phased out of the Chargers' offensive gameplan due to the emergence of rookie fifth-rounder Oronde Gadsden while Tucker Fisk and Tyler Conklin provide depth at tight end.
