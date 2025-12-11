Dissly (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Dissly was a limited participant in Wednesday's session with a shoulder injury he likely sustained in the overtime win over the Eagles on Monday night. The tight end's upgrade to full participation and the corresponding clearing of an injury designation mean he should be all set to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Consecutive games from the 2018 fourth-rounder will all but eliminate Tyler Conklin's chances of offensive snaps after the No. 3 tight end was a healthy scratch in Dissly's return Monday night.