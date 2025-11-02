Dissly (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Dissly ended Week 9 prep with back-to-back limited practices while working through an illness. He has not been cleared to play Sunday, so the Chargers will have three tight ends on the active roster in Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Fisk and Tyler Conklin. Dissly's next opportunity to play is Week 10 against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 9.