Chargers' Will Dissly: Won't play in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dissly (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
In the wake of Monday's 20-9 win at Las Vegas, Dissly wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week due to a knee injury. Now that his status is confirmed for Week 3, Los Angeles likely will lean on Tyler Conklin at tight end, with rookie fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden and Tucker Fisk both candidates to make their seasson debuts Sunday.
