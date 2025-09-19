Dissly (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

In the wake of Monday's 20-9 win at Las Vegas, Dissly wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week due to a knee injury. Now that his status is confirmed for Week 3, Los Angeles likely will lean on Tyler Conklin at tight end, with rookie fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden and Tucker Fisk both candidates to make their seasson debuts Sunday.